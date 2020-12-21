167 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths

- 56Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 23,025.
Four additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,736 active cases, 16,717 people have recovered, and 310 people are in the hospital, including 42 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and seventy-two people have died.
Monday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,949 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 405,724.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
