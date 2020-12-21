167 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 4 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 23,025.

Four additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Park Manor Care

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 5,736 active cases, 16,717 people have recovered, and 310 people are in the hospital, including 42 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and seventy-two people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region • 25 cases in the Northern health region • 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region • 43 cases in the Southern Health region • 83 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,949 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 405,724.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.