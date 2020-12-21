Impaired Teen Leads Manitoba RCMP on Golf Cart Chase











A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges after RCMP say he led them on a chase while driving a golf cart.

Officers with the Selkirk RCMP detachment were on patrol on Colville Road in the RM of St. Clements last Friday night when they noticed two people in a golf cart being driven erratically. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled down a narrow trail.

Officers caught up with the vehicle again on Frank Street, where the driver evaded police through yards and fields. Police were eventually able to surround the golf cart when the driver took off on foot. He was arrested without incident following a brief pursit. His passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested but released without charges.

The 15-year-old driver, from the RM of St. Clements, is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving, flight from police, resisting arrest, driving without a licence and consumption of liquor by a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 26, 2021.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.