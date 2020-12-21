City Launches Grant Program for Struggling Winnipeg Businesses











WINNIPEG — The city has launched a grant program to help small Winnipeg businesses and non-profits amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The program will offer one-time $1,500 grants to businesses that have been forced to prohibit access to their premises due to public health restrictions, effective November 12, 2020 or later.

“So many of Winnipeg’s small businesses and not-for-profit organizations have faced immense operational challenges during the pandemic,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“We have been fortunate that a portion of them have found ways to continue to provide their valued services, while that hasn’t been an option for others. We hope this grant will provide some relief as businesses continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and we work toward an economic recovery.”

The grants come from the $3 million federal Safe Restart Agreement. The grant can be used for rent, utilities, wages, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing equipment, or other business expenses incurred.

Grant applications can be submitted online at winnipeg.ca/covid-19economicsupportgrant.

Eligible applications will be prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis until the $3 million funding is fully expended. The program application deadline for the first intake is February 28, 2021. If funds remain, a second intake of applications will be accepted with a deadline of April 30, 2021.

A separate grant called the Winnipeg Wellness Fund was also launched on Monday. The $600,000 fund will support community initiatives to help reduce the physical, mental, and emotional distress caused by the pandemic.