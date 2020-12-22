155 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 18 Deaths

• A woman in her 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank

• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at Fairview Home in Brandon

• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview

• A woman in her 100s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre;

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3E family medicine unit at Concordia Hospital

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home