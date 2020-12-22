Home » News » 155 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 18 Deaths

155 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 18 Deaths

December 22, 2020 12:51 PM | News

  • 6
    Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,180.

18 additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank
• A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at Fairview Home in Brandon
• A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview
• A woman in her 100s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre;
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3E family medicine unit at Concordia Hospital
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home

Health officials say there are 4,382 active cases, 18,208 people have recovered, and 275 people are in the hospital, including 36 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and ninety people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 27 cases in the Northern health region
• 10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 17 cases in the Southern Health region
• 92 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,497 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 407,233.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


  • 6
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Death | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS