155 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 18 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,180.
18 additional deaths were also announced:
Health officials say there are 4,382 active cases, 18,208 people have recovered, and 275 people are in the hospital, including 36 in the intensive care unit. Five-hundred and ninety people have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,497 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 407,233.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
