Manitoba Serves Up $5M to Help Restaurant Industry

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is coming to the table with $5 million for restaurants impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier Brian Pallister announced Tuesday the funds will be provided to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce to develop a program that provides financial relief to dine-in restaurants impacted financially by the latest public health orders.

“Manitoba’s restaurant community has made significant sacrifices in order to help halt the spread of this deadly virus and protect all Manitobans during this crucial time in our fight against COVID-19,” said Pallister.

“Many businesses have taken on additional costs to adapt their operations to comply with public health orders and safely provide Manitobans with the services they rely on while supporting their efforts to stay home. Our government continues to work with the business community to identify industry needs and help target our support to help offset new expenses.”

In partnership with the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, the Dine-in Restaurant Relief Program will provide a rebate to dine-in restaurants across Manitoba that have shifted to a delivery model as a result of public health orders. The rebate will help offset additional costs related to food delivery services, whether a restaurant provides its own delivery service or uses a third-party delivery company.

Restaurants will be provided with information on how to apply for the program in the weeks ahead, the province says.