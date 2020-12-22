Minnedosa Man Charged After Driving in Wrong Lane While Impaired: RCMP













A Minnedosa man has been charged after RCMP say he was impaired as he drove in the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 16.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened the evening of December 11. An officer caught the vehicle coming towards him in the wrong lane just before 7:30 p.m. The officer drove onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision and then turned around to pull the driver over.

The 30-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, along with charges under the Highway Traffic Act. Police add he was also driving without a licence in an unregistered vehicle without insurance.

He is scheduled to appear in Minnedosa court on February 23, 2021.