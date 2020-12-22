What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over the Holidays











The holidays this year will be a time to connect with loved ones and friends virtually rather than in-person. As many take time off from work, school and their everyday schedules, many city services are also taking a break.

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating with reduced hours in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — Closed December 25 and January 1. (Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

December 24 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

December 25 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

December 26 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The True North Square location will remain closed on Boxing Day.

December 31 — All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

January 1 — All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

For extended holiday hours for specific locations, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Friday, December 25, Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will not be collected on Friday, December 25, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021. If your collection day is Friday, put your carts out on Saturday during those two weeks.

Brady Road Landfill

Closed Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1.

Brady, Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots

Closed Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1.

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Recreation & Leisure

Due to the current pandemic response level, all city-owned and operated fitness and leisure centres, gyms, indoor pools, and arenas are closed until further notice.

Libraries

Due to the current pandemic response level, select library branches are open for holds pick-up service only on select days for limited hours. Certain branches will be open on Christmas Eve, December 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Libraries will be closed on December 25, 28 and January 1.

Animal Services Agency

Thursday, December 24 — Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Friday, December 25 — Closed

Saturday, December 26 — Closed

Sunday, December 27 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, December 28 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Friday, January 1, 2021 — Closed

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25. Regular operating hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. are in effect on all other days.

Due to the current pandemic response level, outdoor public gatherings are limited to no more than 5 people. Residents are also reminded to practice physical distancing.