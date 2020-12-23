201 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 15 Deaths

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank

• A woman in her 70s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital Medical Unit in Portage la Prairie

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Morris General Hospital in Morris

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at an outbreak at Grace Hospital Unit 3 North

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home