201 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 15 Deaths
December 23, 2020 12:33 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,381.
15 additional deaths were also announced:
• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank
• A woman in her 70s from the Northern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital Medical Unit in Portage la Prairie
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Morris General Hospital in Morris
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at an outbreak at Grace Hospital Unit 3 North
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,427 active cases, 18,349 people have recovered, and 259 people are in the hospital, including 37 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and five people have died.
Wednesday’s cases include:
• 15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
• 31 cases in the Northern health region
• 14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 23 cases in the Southern Health region
• 118 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,208 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 409,443.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.