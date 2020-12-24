244 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 23,624.

12 additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 30s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Northern health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 4,489 active cases, 18,518 people have recovered, and 254 people are in the hospital, including 35 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and seventeen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 44 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 41 cases in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 42 cases in the Southern Health region

• 114 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,163 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 411,618.

New outbreaks

An outbreak has been declared at the E5 medicine unit at St. Boniface Hospital, Calvary Place personal care home and Deer Lodge Centre, all in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

*The province won’t be releasing updated COVID-19 data from December 25-26. Regular web updates will resume on Sunday, December 27.