Two Sent to Hospital After Westman Crash

December 24, 2020 12:01 PM | News

Brandon RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa early Thursday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 1:10 a.m. on Highway 340.

RCMP say the two vehicles collided just north of Wawanesa. The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old man from the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old Shilo woman in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandon RCMP continue to investigate.


