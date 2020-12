Two People Dead in Sanford House Fire











Two people have died following a fire at a home in Sanford, Manitoba.

RCMP say emergency crews were called to the River Crescent residence at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Once extinguished, firefighters entered the structure and located two 65-year-old residents deceased.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Stonewall/Headingley RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate