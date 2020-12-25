Police Investigating Christmas Eve Homicide











Winnipeg police are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide after a man was found injured in the 500 block of Furby Street on Thursday evening.

Police were called at around 5:40 p.m. for a report of an injured man found in a residence.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).