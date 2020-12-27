524 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 28 Deaths

• A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Northern health region, linked to an outbreak at George Colon Memorial home in Bunibonibee Cree Nation

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Portage District General Hospital

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg