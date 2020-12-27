Home » News » 524 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 28 Deaths

524 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 28 Deaths

December 27, 2020 12:33 PM | News

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 524 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 24,145. The new cases announced also include those not reported on December 25 (194 new cases) and December 26 (146).

28 additional deaths were also announced over the past three days:

• A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 60s from the Northern health region
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 70s from the Northern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Northern health region, linked to an outbreak at George Colon Memorial home in Bunibonibee Cree Nation
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at Portage District General Hospital
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

Health officials say there are 4,488 active cases, 19,012 people have recovered, and 252 people are in the hospital, including 31 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and forty-five people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 96 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 101 cases in the Northern health region
• 24 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 58 cases in the Southern Health region
• 245 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 4,238 tests were completed between Dec. 24 and 26, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 415,859.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


