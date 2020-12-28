107 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 9 Deaths

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region, linked to an outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home