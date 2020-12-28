107 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 9 Deaths
December 28, 2020 12:32 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 24,252.
Nine additional deaths were also announced over the past three days:
• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
• A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region, linked to an outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home
Health officials say there are 4,442 active cases, 19,156 people have recovered, and 250 people are in the hospital, including 33 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and fifty-four people have died.
Monday’s cases include:
• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 18 cases in the Northern health region
• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 24 cases in the Southern Health region
• 43 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,076 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 416,970.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.