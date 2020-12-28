Driver Tased, Charged After Police Chase on Portage Avenue











11 Shares

WINNIPEG — Police had to Taser a man on Boxing Day following a crash that began as a traffic stop downtown.

Officers attempted to pull over a Toyota Tacoma truck with no licence plates at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday when it took off. The truck was spotted a short time later on Maryland Street before travelling eastbound on Portage Avenue.

Police followed the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes as it drove into Headingley, Manitoba via Roblin Boulevard. Air 1 was called in to assist in monitoring the truck as it sped away from officers on the ground.

The truck turned around and returned to city limits, where it drove eastbound at high speeds and in a dangerous manner, including against oncoming traffic. The suspect went back into the downtown area to Sherbrook Street, where he again drove into oncoming traffic, but without incident.

At around 12:30 a.m., police say the suspect collided with a vehicle in the area of Sherbrook and Portage. As officers were attempting to arrest the driver, they say he confronted them with a knife. Police Tasered the man and later had him transported to hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The person in the vehicle that was struck didn’t require medical attention.

Dakota Kenneth Edward Tripp, 28, of Pelican Rapids, Manitoba was released from hospital and back into police custody. He has been charged with several offences, including two outstanding arrest warrants.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified and is monitoring the investigation.