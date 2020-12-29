133 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Deaths

- 31Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 24,385.
Five additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,424 active cases, 19,302 people have recovered, and 246 people are in the hospital, including 32 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and fifty-nine people have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,371 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 418,344.
New outbreaks
Outbreaks have been declared at the Health Science Centre unit GA4 and Riverview Health Centre, both in Winnipeg. The sites have been moved to critical (Red) on the Pandemic Response System.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
