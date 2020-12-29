133 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Deaths

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Extended Care Facility

• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home