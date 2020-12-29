Home » News » 133 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Deaths

133 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 5 Deaths

December 29, 2020 12:36 PM | News

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 24,385.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Home
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Extended Care Facility
• A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,424 active cases, 19,302 people have recovered, and 246 people are in the hospital, including 32 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and fifty-nine people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 6 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 3 cases in the Northern health region
• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 22 cases in the Southern Health region
• 97 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,371 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 418,344.

New outbreaks

Outbreaks have been declared at the Health Science Centre unit GA4 and Riverview Health Centre, both in Winnipeg.  The sites have been moved to critical (Red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


