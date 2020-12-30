130 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 2 Deaths











35 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 24,513.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at Thompson General Hospital MSP ward • A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 4,444 active cases, 19,408 people have recovered, and 248 people are in the hospital, including 32 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and sixty-one people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region • 11 cases in the Northern health region • 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region • 8 cases in the Southern Health region • 92 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,193 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 419,542.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.