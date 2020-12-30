Officer Stabbed While Arresting Woman in Portage la Prairie











A Portage la Prairie RCMP officer was stabbed while arresting a woman on Boxing Day morning.

Police say they were called about a suspicious person in the backyard of a home on Wilkinson Crescent on December 26 when an officer encountered the suspect walking along Crescent Road East.

The officer noticed the 40-year-old woman wasn’t appropriately dressed for the cold weather and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She was unable to answer questions about her identity and fell to the ground when attempting to flee.

Police say the woman resisted arrest and stabbed the officer in the right thigh with a large homemade knife that had been tucked in her waistband. He was able to gain control of her and located a capped needle during the search.

Other officers arrived on scene and took the woman into custody. The officer drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The woman remains in custody and will face charges of assaulting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.