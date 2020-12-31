187 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 6 Deaths

- 14Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,700.
Six additional deaths were also announced:
Health officials say there are 4,505 active cases, 19,528 people have recovered, and 247 people are in the hospital, including 33 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and sixty-seven people have died.
Thursday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,083 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 421,630.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
