Home » News » 187 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 6 Deaths

187 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 6 Deaths

December 31, 2020 12:34 PM | News

  • 14
    Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,700.

Six additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region
• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre

Health officials say there are 4,505 active cases, 19,528 people have recovered, and 247 people are in the hospital, including 33 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and sixty-seven people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 18 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 38 cases in the Northern health region
• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 33 cases in the Southern Health region
• 91 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,083 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 421,630.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


  • 14
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Death | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS