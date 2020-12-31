187 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 6 Deaths

• A woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region

• A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre