Four Facing Charges After Seizure on Peguis First Nation













Fisher Branch RCMP have made a drug seizure at a residence on Peguis First Nation.

Officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday, where they located 38 grams of cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Three men, aged 30, 33 and 56, along with a 54-year-old woman — all from Peguis First Nation — have been arrested and are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All four will appear in court on March 16, 2021.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.