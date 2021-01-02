327 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 11 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 327 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 25,026. The latest numbers also include case counts not reported on January 1.

11 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Northern health region • A man in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern Health region • A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region • A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region • A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Health officials say there are 4,559 active cases, 19,789 people have recovered, and 239 people are in the hospital, including 36 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and seventy-eight people have died.

Friday’s and Saturday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region • 52 cases in the Northern health region • 13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region • 33 cases in the Southern Health region • 213 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,486 tests were completed on Dec. 31, 2020, and 1,898 yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 425,037.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.