Suspect Sought in Winnipeg’s 43rd Homicide of 2020

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a man was seriously assaulted and died in hospital on Friday.

The city’s last homicide victim of 2020 has been identified as Leroy Jamie Daniel Flett, 31.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue on December 30, where they found Flett had been assaulted. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, later succumbing to his injuries on January 1.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Evan Jaye Littlejohn, 29, who is wanted on manslaughter charges. Littlejohn is described as 5’11” and 176 pounds.

The death marks Winnipeg’s 43rd and final homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).