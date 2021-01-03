Home » News » 101 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 5 Deaths

101 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 5 Deaths

January 3, 2021 12:35 PM | News

  • 41
    Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 25,126.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region
• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Lions Housing Centres Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

Health officials say there are 4,461 active cases, 19,982 people have recovered, and 244 people are in the hospital, including 34 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and eighty-three people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 12 cases in the Northern health region
• 8 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 12 cases in the Southern Health region
• 64 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 995 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 426,105.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


  • 41
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Death | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS