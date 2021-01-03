101 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 5 Deaths

• A man in his 70s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Lions Housing Centres Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg