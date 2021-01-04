Sanford Man Killed in Crash on Manitoba Highway













A two-vehicle crash near Sanford, Manitoba has claimed the life of a 39-year-old man.

RCMP say it happened Monday at around 9:25 a.m. on Highway 3 in the RM of Macdonald.

A vehicle being driven by a Sanford man was travelling northbound when it lost control and collided with a southbound pickup truck, being driven by a 46-year-old Winnipeg man.

The Sanford man was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say roads were slippery at the time and alcohol wasn’t a factor.

Headingley and Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.