130 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 7 Deaths

- 34Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 25,374.
Seven additional deaths were also announced:
Health officials say there are 4,427 active cases, 20,252 people have recovered, and 243 people are in the hospital, including 35 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and ninety-five people have died.
Tuesday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,264 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 428,753.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.
- 34Shares