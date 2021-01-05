Home » News » 130 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 7 Deaths

130 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 7 Deaths

January 5, 2021 3:33 PM | News

  • 34
    Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 25,374.

Seven additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Le Chalet de la Broquerie Assisted Living facility
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 4,427 active cases, 20,252 people have recovered, and 243 people are in the hospital, including 35 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and ninety-five people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 19 cases in the Northern health region
• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 8 cases in the Southern Health region
• 77 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,264 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 428,753.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.


  • 34
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Death | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS