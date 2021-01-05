130 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 7 Deaths

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to the outbreak at Le Chalet de la Broquerie Assisted Living facility

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Holy Family Personal Care Home