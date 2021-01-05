Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Shuffles Cabinet Lineup Amid Low Poll Numbers











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has moved his health minister as part of a cabinet shuffle that will see the inner circle grow by three members.

Cameron Friesen is being moved from health to justice, and is being replaced by two ministers who will split health duties.

Heather Stefanson moves from the families portfolio to become minister of health and seniors care.

Audrey Gordon moves up from the backbenches to the new cabinet post of minister for mental health, wellness and recovery.

The shuffle comes after recent opinion polls have suggested that support for the governing Tories has dropped sharply.

Manitoba was hit hard by the pandemic’s second wave and, for much of the fall, led all other provinces in per-capita infection rates.

Two other backbenchers who are being promoted to cabinet are Derek Johnson, minister for municipal relations, and Wayne Ewasko, minister for advanced education, skills and immigration.

A few current ministers are also switching jobs.

Kelvin Goertzen moves from education to a new portfolio called legislative and public affairs.

Cliff Cullen moves from justice to education.

The number of cabinet ministers rises to 18 from 15.