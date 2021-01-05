St. Andrews Man Dies Following Pedestrian Crash on Highway 9

- 4Shares
A 68-year-old man from St. Andrews was killed Tuesday while walking along Highway 9.
Selkirk RCMP responded at around 8:20 a.m. to Highway 9 at Donald Road in the RM of St. Andrews.
Police say a vehicle travelling north collided with the pedestrian, who was walking north in the lane of traffic.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
The 47-year-old man driving the vehicle, also from the RM of St. Andrews, wasn’t injured.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision.
Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.
- 4Shares