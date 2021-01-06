176 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 10 Deaths
January 6, 2021 12:32 PM | News
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 25,541.
10 additional deaths were also announced:
• A woman in her 40s from the Northern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region
• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge
• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12
• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region
• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,460 active cases, 20,376 people have recovered, and 237 people are in the hospital, including 32 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and five people have died.
Wednesday’s cases include:
• 11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
• 31 cases in the Northern health region
• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
• 13 cases in the Southern Health region
• 109 cases in the Winnipeg health region
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,845 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 430,597.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.