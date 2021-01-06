176 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 10 Deaths

• A woman in her 40s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Golden Links Lodge

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Seven Oaks Hospital 4U8-12

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region