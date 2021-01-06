Manitoba Aims to Immunize Most Vulnerable Citizens in 28 Days













WINNIPEG — The province is launching a 28-day campaign to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to all personal care home residents in Manitoba.

The immunizations will target those living in 135 sites across the province and begin on Monday, January 11.

“This is the next crucial phase in our plan to protect Manitobans from COVID-19,” Premier Brian Pallister said in a statement.

“We have built a plan to immunize some of our most vulnerable people as quickly as possible, now that we can bring the vaccine to them safely. By early March, every eligible resident will have received both doses and the fullest protection we can provide against this virus.”

During the first week of the vaccination rollout, teams will visit seven locations in every regional health authority across the province.

The first wave of vaccinations will include an estimated 1,157 people at:

• Boyne Lodge, Carman, Southern Health

• Charleswood Care Centre, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

• Hillcrest Place, Brandon, Prairie Mountain Health

• Oakview Place, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

• St. Paul’s Residence, The Pas, Northern Health Region

• Tudor House, Selkirk, Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority

• Tuxedo Villa, Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

The province says it has a week-by-week plan to immunize an estimated 9,834 people living in PCHs across the province. The schedule will be immediately repeated to provide the second dose to all PCH residents.

All eligible residents who consent to receive the vaccine are expected to have been given both doses of either the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by early March.