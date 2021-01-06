Officer Injured as Driver of Stolen Truck Rams Cruiser, Drove Toward Police













WINNIPEG — The driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a police cruiser before driving towards another officer during a traffic stop, say Winnipeg police.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue involving a half-ton truck that had been reported stolen on December 19, 2020.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over when it reversed and struck the marked cruiser. As officers approached, the driver put the vehicle into reverse again, forcing an officer to jump out of the way. He suffered minor injuries.

Police say two female passengers jumped out of the truck, including one who slipped under the vehicle. The open passenger door struck a second officer who was pulling the female to safety. Neither the second passenger nor the officer were seriously injured.

The stolen truck was later found in the 700 block of Inkster Boulevard, where the man ditched the vehicle and fled to a nearby residence. A significant police presence was deployed dud to concerns over public safety.

Daniel Colin Foui, 32, exited the house and surrendered to police. He has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).