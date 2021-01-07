208 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 25,742.

12 additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 30s from Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from Prairie Mountain Health

• A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the River East Personal Care Home

• A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 4,506 active cases, 20,519 people have recovered, and 228 people are in the hospital, including 31 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and seventeen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 60 cases in the Northern health region

• 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 17 cases in the Southern Health region

• 105 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,132 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 432,839.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.