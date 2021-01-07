COVID-19 Vaccine Headed to Manitoba First Nations













WINNIPEG — The province is shipping 5,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all 63 Manitoba First Nation communities beginning today.

“This is a historic day in our fight against COVID-19, built on a strong and respectful partnership with First Nations leadership and the guidance of our public health experts,” Premier Brian Pallister said in a statement.

Pallister said the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc., Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin and Southern Chiefs Organization have announced their initial priority groups for immunization. Those groups include essential health-care workers, residents in personal care homes and Elder care facilities, and older Manitobans.

“Our government believes strongly in the principles of reconciliation. A strong partnership that supports decision-making led by First Nations for First Nations peoples on critical issues like COVID-19 immunization puts these principles into action. By working together, we can ensure all Manitobans are protected from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.”

A second batch of 5,300 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to First Nations communities next month.