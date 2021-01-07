Fried Chicken Fest Returning to Winnipeg Restaurants













WINNIPEG — Fried chicken lovers can soon treat their pallets to uniquely-created dishes as part of the fourth annual Fried Chicken Fest.

It’s the ultimate competition to find the best fried chicken creation in Winnipeg, running January 16-23.

“Winnipeg’s restaurants are struggling and we look forward to seeing their creative entries that will entice people to enjoy Fried Chicken Fest at home,” says Chef Allan Pineda, co-organizer of Fried Chicken Fest.

There are currently 17 restaurants registered to participate, with more expected to join in the coming days.

Each restaurant will create a dish to showcase its culinary skills in the fried chicken category, while also offering a unique flavour experience.

Foodies who indulge can then cast a vote for their favourite, giving the top restaurants bragging rights. Capital Grill Broadway won last year and will be defending their title.

“It’s so important to support our restaurant industry and Fried Chicken Fest is one way we can still do that during the pandemic,” says co-founder Susie Erjavec Parker.

“I have been working to share the #saveMBrestaurants social media campaign during this code red and Fried Chicken Fest has always supported local restaurants so that message is more important than ever this year.”

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit friedchickenfest.ca.