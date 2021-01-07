Police Lay Charges in Winnipeg’s First Homicide of 2021













WINNIPEG — A man who succumbed to his injuries on New Year’s Day is Winnipeg’s first homicide victim of 2021.

Police originally said the death of Leroy James Flett was considered to be a homicide linked to last year’s total due to the fact Flett was assaulted on December 30, 2020.

In a news release on Thursday, police now say they have aligned their methodology with Statistics Canada — Crime and Justice Statistics.

“As such, a homicide will be considered to have occurred in the calendar year in which the victim succumbed to their injuries or their remains are recovered, making this the first homicide of 2021,” police said. “Further, a homicide will be determined to have occurred in the jurisdiction in which the deceased was located.

Flett, 31, was located at a home in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue after being assaulted. He died in hospital.

Evan Jaye Littlejohn, 29, has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.