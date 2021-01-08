222 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 9 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 25,963.

Nine additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 70s from Northern health region

• A woman in her 70s from Prairie Mountain Health, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health, linked to the outbreak at Fairview Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Science Centre GH4

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,582 active cases, 20,655 people have recovered, and 227 people are in the hospital, including 31 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and twenty-six people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 16 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 69 cases in the Northern health region

• 27 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 13 cases in the Southern Health region

• 97 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,386 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 435,227.

Code red restrictions extended for two weeks

The current critical (red) level restrictions have been extended until January 22 following a rise in cases following the holiday season. The province will begin consultation with Manitobans next week on future changes.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Friday’s media briefing:

