203 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 7 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 26,166.

Seven additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Southern Health region

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre

• A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 4,664 active cases, 20,769 people have recovered, and 229 people are in the hospital, including 33 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and thirty-three people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 54 cases in the Northern health region

• 38 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 19 cases in the Southern Health region

• 85 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,181 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 437,412.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.