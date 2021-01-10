151 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 5 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 26,316.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre (Lodge 4 West)

• A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital (4U4-7)

Health officials say there are 4,728 active cases, 20,850 people have recovered, and 239 people are in the hospital, including 32 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and thirty-eight people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 44 cases in the Northern health region

• 10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 14 cases in the Southern Health region

• 73 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,539 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 438,951.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.