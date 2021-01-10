Severed Gas Line Yields Emergency Response in Transcona













A severed gas line at a City of Winnipeg construction site resulted in a heavy emergency response Sunday morning in Transcona.

Police and firefighters were called to Regent Avenue East and Day Street at around 10:20 a.m. when an excavation crew from the city’s water and waste department punctured the line.

Crews could smell gas in the area upon arrival and closed streets in both directions while gas meter readings were made. Manitoba Hydro ensured the leak was safely venting into the atmosphere. They continue to work to repair the leak.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were required. Gas was not detected in any surrounding buildings.