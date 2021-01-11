Manitoba Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has expanded the eligibility criteria for immunization against COVID-19.

Over the weekend, the province said the following groups are now eligible:

Health-care workers assigned to a COVID-19 immunization clinic or designated COVID-19 testing site (no age restrictions) and now may include some individuals who do not have direct contact with patients, based on their role

Emergency response services (ERS) and specialty patient transportation workers registered with their applicable college or association in Manitoba, born on or before Dec. 31, 1975. This group includes professionals who perform ERS and patient transportation by land and air such as paramedics, emergency medical responders, nurses and respiratory therapists

Home-care workers employed by a regional health authority (RHA), a RHA-contracted service provider, or a self- and family-managed care client, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960

Manitoba has received a total of 22,230 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which includes approximately 7,020 doses delivered last week. A total of 9,498 doses have been administered to date.

This week’s shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be 9,360 doses and about one-third of that will be shipped to Brandon to launch the super site at the Keystone Centre on January 18.