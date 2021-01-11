Manitoba Tattoo Parlour Fined After Defying COVID-19 Rules













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The owner of a Winnipeg tattoo parlour has been given a ticket for opening in violation of COVID-19 restrictions and says he has no choice but to keep ignoring the rule.

Phil McLellan says he cannot afford to stay closed, because he is at risk of losing his business and his home.

McLellan says officials came to his shop today and gave him a fine of nearly $1,300 for violating the province’s ban on the operation of personal services, which include nail salons and tattoo parlours.

He says government aid during the pandemic has not covered the rent for his business space and he has fallen behind on his bills.

Public health officials ordered non-essential businesses to close in November and recently extended the measure until Jan. 22.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, says daily COVID-19 case numbers have dropped but hospitals are still being strained.