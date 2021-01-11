Human Remains Discovered in House Fire Near Swan River













Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found following a house fire in the hamlet of Renwer, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Minitonas.

Swan River RCMP responded at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire.

Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters located unidentified human remains. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

RCMP, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.