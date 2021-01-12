92 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 8 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 26,540.

Eight additional deaths were also announced:

· A woman in her 80s from the Interlake-Eastern health region

· A man in his 50s from the Northern health region

· A woman in her 70s from Prairie Mountain Health and linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Southeast Personal Care Home

· A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at The Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

· A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

Health officials say there are 3,100 active cases, 22,692 people have recovered, and 138 people are in the hospital, including 21 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and forty-eight people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 9 cases in the Northern health region

• 22 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 44 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,368 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 441,905.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.