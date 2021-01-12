Winnipeg Humane Society Names Jessica Miller as CEO













Jessica Miller, CEO of the Winnipeg Humane Society. (WHS)

The Winnipeg Humane Society has named Jessica Miller as the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Miller, a former employee at the WHS, has also served on the society’s board of directors since 2018.

“I cannot express the gratitude I feel to join an organization that lives the mission and vision of compassion,” Miller said in a statement.

“The WHS has a talented team, hundreds of devoted volunteers, a dedicated board of directors, and many external partners — together we will speak for those who cannot speak for themselves, we will protect all animals, and promote their welfare and dignity. I am excited for our future.”

Miller previously served as the vice-president, marketing and communications for the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation for the last six years. She began her career at Global Television, working in media relations as a publicist. She later joined the Winnipeg Humane Society as an event, marketing and sponsorship specialist.