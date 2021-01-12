Manitoba Expands Criteria for Business Support Grant













WINNIPEG — The province has expanded the eligibility criteria for businesses to apply for the Manitoba Bridge Grant.

The $5,000 grant is available to businesses impacted by current COVID-19 public health orders, restricting how they operate.

The grant can now be applied for by businesses in the following sectors: hotels, resorts, lodges and outfitters, travel agencies, janitorial services companies and owner/operators of licensed passenger transportation businesses that have seen demand for their services impacted by the public health orders.

“As expanded public health restrictions are necessary to protect Manitobans and reduce COVID-19 cases, we are extending the Manitoba Bridge Grant to help more businesses make it through this critical time and eases some of their financial pressures,” Premier Brian Pallister said on Tuesday.

Since November 16, approximately $104 million has been paid to 10,740 eligible businesses, not-for-profits and charities through the grant, including $10 million to more than 9,400 home-based businesses. As health restrictions remained in place beyond January 1, a second $5,000 payment was made to eligible applicants.

The province has extended the deadline to apply for the grant until January 31, 2021.