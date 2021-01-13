158 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 5 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 26,695.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A man in his 50s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

• A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,928 active cases, 23,014 people have recovered, and 119 people are in the hospital, including 19 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and fifty-three people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 70 cases in the Northern health region

• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 8 cases in the Southern Health region

• 61 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,778 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 443,683.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.