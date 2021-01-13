Winnipeg Police Launch Fundraiser for Canine Memorial













Winnipeg police have launched a fundraiser to drum up support for a future canine memorial.

The permanent memorial will be located at the Winnipeg Police Canine Unit Building on Durand Road and honour the service’s working dogs.

Since their introduction to the WPS in 1971, canines have helped officers in many operational units.

“Police service dogs are commonly used when searching for suspects who have fled a crime scene or hiding from police detection,” police said in a release. “These canines also possess other unique skills and capabilities when assisting police members.”

The fundraising campaign will allow the public to become part of the legacy project by purchasing a personalized standard memorial stone (4″ x 8″) for $150 or a personalized large memorial stone (8″ x 8″) for $300. The memory stones will be installed on the entrance sidewalk leading up to the memorial.

Construction on the memorial will begin later this year.