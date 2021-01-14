261 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 26,954.

Two additional deaths were also announced:

A man in his 60 from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre

Health officials say there are 2,886 active cases, 23,313 people have recovered, and 117 people are in the hospital, including 16 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and fifty-five people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 139 cases in the Northern health region

• 23 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 13 cases in the Southern Health region

• 75 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,333 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 446,018.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.