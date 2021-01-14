Two Arrested After Cocaine Bust in Sage Creek













Winnipeg police have arrested two people following a cocaine seizure in Sage Creek.

Officers began investigating in October 2020, leading up to a search warrant being executed by the guns and gangs unit on Tuesday in the 100 block of Sage Creek Boulevard.

Police seized 20 ounces of cocaine estimated at $40,000, $10,000 in cash, drug packaging materials, personal identity documents and cellular devices.

Justin Joseph Paille, 31, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg woman faces similar charges. She was released on a promise to appear in court.