Andrew Harris Signs One-Year Deal with Winnipeg Blue Bombers













The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with their star running back, Andrew Harris, on a new one-year contract extension.

The Winnipegger returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after joining as a free agent in 2016.

Harris is one of the most decorated players in team and league history, being named the 2019 Grey Cup MVP and Most Valuable Canadian. He is also a five-year CFL All-Star and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017.

Harris finished the 2019 season with 1,380 yards and four touchdowns, adding another 70 receptions for 529 yards and four more touchdowns.

Prior to returning to his hometown, Harris spent seven years with the B.C. Lions and led the club in rushing with 974 yards, third in the league.