191 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday; 5 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,145.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

· A man in his 70s from Northern health region

· A man in his 80s from Southern Health

· A man in his 70s from Winnipeg health region

· A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

· A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 2,907 active cases, 23,478 people have recovered, and 118 people are in the hospital, including 16 in the intensive care unit. Seven hundred and sixty people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 84 cases in the Northern health region

• 13 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 14 cases in the Southern Health region

• 71 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,025 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 448,061.

Public feedback sought on easing some restrictions

The province on Friday launched a survey, soliciting feedback from Manitobans on lifting some COVID-19 restrictions next week. Current public health orders are set to expire Friday, January 22 after being extended two more weeks following the holidays.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.